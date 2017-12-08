

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old Chatham man has been arrested after police seized $111,000 in marijuana.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section and critical incident response team executed a search warrant at a John Street address in Chatham on Thursday morning.

Police say the homeowner was not there when they entered the residence.

A systematic search resulted in the following items being seized:

- 35 cannabis marijuana plants in various stages with a street value of $35,000

- Over 5000 grams of cannabis marijuana with a street value of over $76,000

- Cannabis resin valued at approximately $50

At 3:30 p.m., the 35-year-old Chatham man went to the police station to turn himself in.

He was arrested and charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was later released with a court date of Dec. 28.