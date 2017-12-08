Over $110K in marijuana seized in Chatham
Over $110,000 in marijuana was seized in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 9:44AM EST
A 35-year-old Chatham man has been arrested after police seized $111,000 in marijuana.
Members of the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section and critical incident response team executed a search warrant at a John Street address in Chatham on Thursday morning.
Police say the homeowner was not there when they entered the residence.
A systematic search resulted in the following items being seized:
- 35 cannabis marijuana plants in various stages with a street value of $35,000
- Over 5000 grams of cannabis marijuana with a street value of over $76,000
- Cannabis resin valued at approximately $50
At 3:30 p.m., the 35-year-old Chatham man went to the police station to turn himself in.
He was arrested and charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He was later released with a court date of Dec. 28.