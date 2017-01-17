Featured
Outside workers reach tentative deal with City of Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 3:51PM EST
The union representing Windsor's outside workers, has reached a tentative agreement with the city.
CUPE Local 82 president Rob Kolody tells CTV News the deal was reached last week and was ratified by council last night.
Roughly 320 workers in parks, pollution control and public works will now need to ratify the four year deal.
A ratification meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Caboto Club.
Kolody feels the agreement is fair for both sides.
