New outdoor exercise equipment has been unveiled at Huron Lodge.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, members of City Council and members of the Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee, joined residents and staff from Huron Lodge to reveal the new equipment today.

The funding for the equipment was provided by the City of Windsor through the Accessibility Advisory Committee, who has identified a number of key projects to help make Windsor more accessible for all.

“Projects such as this wonderful addition to Huron Lodge show our municipality is taking a lead role in ensuring that all residents have access to amenities that help improve their quality of life,” said Mayor Dilkens.

Each piece of equipment is adaptable so that it can be used by those with and without mobility issues.

“We are very happy with the addition of the new outdoor accessible exercise equipment,” said resident Oskar Rausher. “This is a great investment in our health and well-being.”

The addition of the equipment fits with one of the three main goals found in Windsor’s 20-year strategic plan: improving quality of life for our residents.