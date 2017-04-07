

CTV Windsor





The lineup has been revealed for performers at the only three-day motorcycle rally in southern Ontario.

Our Lady Peace will headline Hogs for Hospice, which runs Aug.4 – Aug. 6 in Leamington.

The bike rally will feature live band acts both Friday and Saturday.

Hairball- The Band will kick things off at the Seacliff Park concert area Friday.

On Saturday night, Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace will take over the stage.

Headed by lead vocalist Raine Maida since its formation, the band also consists of Duncan Coutts on bass, Steve Mazur as lead guitarist, and Jason Pierce on drums. The Toronto group has sold millions of albums worldwide, won four Juno Awards, and won 10 MuchMusic Video Awards.

Tickets are now available for sale online at www.hogsforhospice.com , or at the Leamington Ticket Headquarters in Speedprint, 45 Industrial Rd, Leamington, Jose’s Bar & Grill, 215 Talbot St W, Leamington, and Leamington CIBC located at 69 Erie St S, Leamington.