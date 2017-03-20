

CTV Windsor





Residents on the top floor of a downtown Windsor high-rise were evacuated this morning.

Windsor fire services brought in its hazardous materials team following a report of an odor on the 16th floor at 810 Ouellette Avenue apartments.

People were asked to leave their units as a precaution and the building was later ventilated.

Residents were allowed to return home early this afternoon.

Police have been called in to investigate.

Fire crews were notified by a 911 call.