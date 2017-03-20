Featured
Ouellette apartment floor evacuated due to undetermined odor
Windsor fire crews were called to 810 Ouellette for an odor in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2017. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 3:54PM EDT
Residents on the top floor of a downtown Windsor high-rise were evacuated this morning.
Windsor fire services brought in its hazardous materials team following a report of an odor on the 16th floor at 810 Ouellette Avenue apartments.
People were asked to leave their units as a precaution and the building was later ventilated.
Residents were allowed to return home early this afternoon.
Police have been called in to investigate.
Fire crews were notified by a 911 call.
