

CTV Windsor





The party may have been cut short, but organizers are still happy with the Windsor celebration of cannabis culture.

The 4/20 festivities began early Thursday morning at Charles Clark Square.

Organizers say due to weather conditions, they shut down the event earlier then planned, but there were people coming and going throughout the day.

The event flyer reads "Freedom is finally upon us."

Four-20 is known as national weed to some and they gathered in Windsor for the "epic festival" aimed to promote public awareness and support for medical marijuana and the legalization of cannabis.

The event was free, but organizers collected canned goods, which will be donated to local food banks.