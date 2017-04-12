Featured
Organizers getting ready for Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres
Chefs show off some goodies in advance of Battle of the Hors D'oeuvres in Windsor, Ont., on April 12, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 2:48PM EDT
Twenty of Windsor's finest food and beverage establishments will come together for a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex.
The 31st annual Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres will be held May 18 at the Augustus Ballroom at Caesars Windsor.
The participants and judges were announced Wednesday at the Walkerville Brewery.
The judges will sample the food to name the Critic's Choice Award winner, but guests can also pick the People's Choice Award winner.
Tickets are $85 each, and the money raised will support the nine youth mentoring programs at Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex, which currently provides services to over 850 children in the region.
