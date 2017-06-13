

CTV Windsor





Anticipation is building for the Walkerville Buskerfest, happening the second weekend in August.

The event attracts musicians and street performers from near and far to showcase their talents.

This is the second year for Walkerville Buskerfest, which returned after a hiatus in 2016.

Organizers offered details for this year's festival today at the new circus school on Pelissier.

Activities begin Friday, Aug. 11 and continue all weekend on Wyandotte Street East between Devonshire Road and Lincoln.

"Because street performers pass the hat at the end of their performance, you can decide what you want to give,” says Mark Lefebvre. “They treated them really, really well."