

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





OPSEU is in the midst of a campaign to protest what it calls "back door privatization" at LCBO outlets across the province, and it's coming to Windsor next.

Today members Members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 165 held an information picket at an LCBO in Stratford. About 20 OPSEU members handed out nearly 500 pamphlets and chatted with customers about their concerns.

Union members say the Liberal government’s expansion of wine and beer sales into grocery stores takes work away from LCBO employees. OPSEU Local 165 president Wayne Peck told CTV News that those employees have more extensive training on the social responsibility aspect of alcohol sales than grocery store employees.

In October of 2016, the Liberal government legalized wine sales at 67 supermarkets, and allowed cider to be sold in any grocery store that sells beer. The Liberal government says beer and cider will eventually be available in up to 450 grocery stores, and 300 of those will also be selling wine.

At the time of the annoucement, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said bringing wine to grocery stores is beneficial for local wineries and consumers. OPSEU maintains that it is detrimental, saying that it takes revenue away from government that's used to provide essential public services, and could lead to much wider privatization of alcohol sales in the province.

The next information picket is slated for Feb. 18 in Windsor at the LCBO on the Lauzon Parkway.