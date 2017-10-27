

CTV Windsor





Striking faculty members at St. Clair College held a rally on Friday.

Members of other unions, politicians and senior OPSEU leaders joined the rally to show solidarity.

“I think the semester is close to being in jeopardy, right now,” says OPSEU bargaining committee chair J.P. Hornick.

The labour dispute has seen classes cancelled at Ontario's 24 colleges, affecting about half a million full-time and part-time students.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews said last week that the province needs to let the collective bargaining system work.

The strike involving more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians began on Oct. 15, after the two sides couldn't resolve their differences by a deadline of 12:01 a.m. the next day.

The union wants an even split between full-time and contract faculty positions, but the colleges have said that would add more than $250 million costs each year.

With files from The Canadian Press.