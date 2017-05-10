

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old wanted man is in custody after provincial police along with Windsor police conducted a high risk traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m. an OPP officer spotted a suspected wanted vehicle on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

The white Dodge pickup was followed by the officer into the City of Windsor where a joint service, high risk traffic stop was conducted on Walker Road.

As a result police now have in custody a 26-year-old Port Burwell man who is facing undetermined criminal charges.

A second man in the vehicle was arrested but has since been released unconditionally.

Walker Road near Grand Marais Road East in the City of Windsor was closed for approximately 20 minutes.