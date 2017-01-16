

Essex County OPP officers are looking for a driver after a teen girl was hit by a vehicle in Belle River.

It took place on Jan. 12 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of St. Peter Street.

Police say the girl received minor injuries when she was struck by a car after exiting a friend’s vehicle and attempting to cross the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to the teenager confirming she had struck her but then abruptly left the scene, according to police.

The vehicle is being described as a silver coloured Chrysler 200 or similar.

The lone female driver was described as being approximately 35-40 years of age with platinum blonde hair and spoke with a high-pitched voice.

Any person with information regarding this collision should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 1-519-728-1810. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.