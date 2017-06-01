

CTV Windsor





OPP are searching for a missing Lakeshore man.

Joseph Chauvin, 58, was last seen at his home on Wednesday around approximately 9:00 a.m.

He is described as:

• Approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall

• Slim build

• Light brown hair past his neck

• Goatee

• Possibly wearing a blueish plaid coloured shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat

Call Lakeshore OPP detachment at 519-728-1810 if you have any information.