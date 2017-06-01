Featured
OPP searching for missing man
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:59PM EDT
OPP are searching for a missing Lakeshore man.
Joseph Chauvin, 58, was last seen at his home on Wednesday around approximately 9:00 a.m.
He is described as:
• Approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall
• Slim build
• Light brown hair past his neck
• Goatee
• Possibly wearing a blueish plaid coloured shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat
Call Lakeshore OPP detachment at 519-728-1810 if you have any information.
