OPP say students safe after weapons call at L’Essor high school
High police presence at L'essor high school after a weapons call in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 3:04PM EDT
Essex County OPP say students are safe after a weapons call at L’Essor high school in Tecumseh.
There was a call from the school around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, with concerns about a student inside the school allegedly with a knife.
OPP were training in the area when the weapons call came in on and they rushed to the scene.
Director of Education at the French Catholic board Joseph Picard says the school officials followed protocol.
“There was a situation at L’Essor with an alleged knife involved,” says Picard. “When that info is shared, we go immediately into a lockdown situation and we contact the police.”
The lockdown has since been lifted.
OPP spoke to all people believed to be involved.
No weapon was located and OPP can’t confirm if there was a weapon used.
Police say there was no threat to any students and no injuries.
The investigation continues.
