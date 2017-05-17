

Authorities are looking to identify the suspect who is alleged to have robbed an I.D.A. Pharmacy in Tecumseh.

Police say it took place in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road around 7 p.m. on May 4.

The suspect took a minimal amount of narcotics and was seen getting into the passenger seat of a grey vehicle parked in the nearby Metro Grocery store parking lot.

The vehicle was last seen heading west on Tecumseh Road to Windsor.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'7"/ 5'8" tall, medium build, with brown hair, a deep voice and believed to be in his 30's to 40's.

The suspect wore a jean jacket with jeans, black winter gloves, a dark colored ball cap, a black bandana, tinted aviator glasses, and carried a black umbrella and a green recyclable bag.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible can contact the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.