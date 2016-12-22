

CTV Windsor





Authorities continue to look for a black SUV police believe struck a 44 year old man on the Parkway at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 6, 2016.

Police say the man fell from the Lambton Street overpass landing on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, and was subsequently struck by a passing motorist.

Foul play was not suspected.

The photo of the vehicle was obtained from a provincial Ministry of Transportation traffic camera near the collision scene.

The vehicle appears to be a black Jeep Cherokee or a similar type of vehicle.

Police say the driver or owner of this vehicle is urged to contact the OPP immediately as they are well aware that they were involved in this collision and it’s only a matter of time before investigators locate the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of this pedestrian fatality

OPP are asking anyone who has information regarding the identity of this vehicle or any information relating to the collision to contact the Essex County OPP detachment at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.