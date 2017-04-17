Featured
OPP release name of woman found dead in Huron County field
OPP in Huron County, assisted by the Office of the Chief Coroner, conducted a death investigation at a rural property near Blyth on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 10:03AM EDT
Huron County OPP have released the identity of a 31-year-old woman who was found dead in a farmer’s field.
The deceased has been identified as Caitlin Atkin, from North Huron.
Officers responded to the property on London Road just north of Blyth for a report of a woman’s body found lying in a field on Friday around 3:30 p.m.
Members from the Huron County OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and Office of the Chief Coroner attended the scene to assist with the investigation.
A post-mortem examination was completed earlier this weekend.
Police say it is a non-suspicious death.
