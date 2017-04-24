Featured
OPP release name of motorcyclist killed in Highway 3 crash
Police say Kevin Gagnier, 54, died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh, Ont. (Courtesy Marcotte Funeral Home)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 11:57AM EDT
Essex County OPP have released the name of a 54-year-old motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 3 near Oldcastle last week.
Kevin Gagnier succumbed to his injuries after the collision on Highway 3, east of Walker Road on April 18, according to OPP.
Police say his BMW motorcycle s struck by a wild turkey and subsequently collided with a tractor trailer.
The investigation is complete.
