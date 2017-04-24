

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have released the name of a 54-year-old motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 3 near Oldcastle last week.

Kevin Gagnier succumbed to his injuries after the collision on Highway 3, east of Walker Road on April 18, according to OPP.

Police say his BMW motorcycle s struck by a wild turkey and subsequently collided with a tractor trailer.

The investigation is complete.