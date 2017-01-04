Featured
OPP release name of Chatham-Kent woman killed in crash near Wardsville
A pickup truck ended up on top of a silver sedan in a fatal collision on Longwoods Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 10:49AM EST
Middlesex OPP have released the name of a 29-year-old Chatham-Kent woman who died in a crash on Longwoods Road near Wardsville.
The deceased has been identified as Ashley Kerr.
Police say the investigation is still continuing into the cause of the fatal collision.
Kerr’s vehicle was a 2003 Silver Chevrolet Cavalier and the other vehicle involved was a 2001 Black Chevrolet Silverado.
The male driver of the Silverado has been released from hospital.
Longwoods Road has been reopened to thru traffic between Davis Street and Dogwood Road.
Charges are pending the completion of this investigation.
Anyone in the area of the collision with further information is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.
