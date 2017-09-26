

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have released composite sketches of two suspects wanted in connection with three Leamington robberies.

The three robberies took place in the early morning hours between Aug. 22 and Sept. 17.

The first incident took place on Aug. 22 shortly after midnight. Police say a man was walking on Princess Street when he was approached and assaulted by a man who then stole his blue Beats Solo headphones.

The second robbery was on Sept. 6 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers say a woman in her early 40's was walking home when approached by two men who assaulted her and took her cellphone.

In the third case on Sept. 17 at 1 a.m., police say a man riding a bicycle on Bennie Avenue near Oak Street was approached by three males who assaulted him and took his bicycle.

A composite sketch of two men believed to be involved in these similar incidents is attached for public viewing.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these crimes should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.