

CTV Windsor





The Essex County and Chatham-Kent OPP will be conducting an Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign throughout the region.

OPP say the province-wide campaign will run from Friday through Monday.

All Ontario motor vehicle drivers and passengers must wear a seatbelt that is properly adjusted and securely fastened.

Drivers are also responsible for ensuring any children who are not big enough or old enough to use a seatbelt are secured in an appropriate child car seat or booster seat.

Police say if you wear a seatbelt properly, you are more likely to survive a crash.

If you are driving, you can face a fine if you or anyone in your vehicle under age 16 is not wearing a seatbelt or secured in a proper child seat. If you are convicted, you will be fined between $200 and $1,000 and receive two demerit points.

Across the province, OPP are reporting a 20-year low and a steady decrease in seat belt-related deaths as they get set to conduct their campaign.

A total of 45 seat belt-related road fatalities occurred on OPP-patrolled roads in 2016, marking the lowest number on record in the last 20 years. Also notable over the 20-year period is the number dipping below the 50-mark for the first time in 2015 and 2016.