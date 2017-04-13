Featured
OPP plan seatbelt blitz over Easter long weekend
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 12:51PM EDT
The Essex County and Chatham-Kent OPP will be conducting an Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign throughout the region.
OPP say the province-wide campaign will run from Friday through Monday.
All Ontario motor vehicle drivers and passengers must wear a seatbelt that is properly adjusted and securely fastened.
Drivers are also responsible for ensuring any children who are not big enough or old enough to use a seatbelt are secured in an appropriate child car seat or booster seat.
Police say if you wear a seatbelt properly, you are more likely to survive a crash.
If you are driving, you can face a fine if you or anyone in your vehicle under age 16 is not wearing a seatbelt or secured in a proper child seat. If you are convicted, you will be fined between $200 and $1,000 and receive two demerit points.
Across the province, OPP are reporting a 20-year low and a steady decrease in seat belt-related deaths as they get set to conduct their campaign.
A total of 45 seat belt-related road fatalities occurred on OPP-patrolled roads in 2016, marking the lowest number on record in the last 20 years. Also notable over the 20-year period is the number dipping below the 50-mark for the first time in 2015 and 2016.
