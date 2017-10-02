

The OPP are looking for a man involved in an assault with a weapon in Leamington.

Police were called after a verbal and physical altercation between two men occurred at an establishment in the 100 block of Erie Street South around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found one of the men was cut with a bladed object several times and required medical treatment.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying one of the men involved.

He is described as a slim, black man, about six feet tall with a short afro, wearing a blue shirt. He was last seen running westbound on Mill Street shortly after the altercation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to contact Detective Constable Brian Beneteau in the Leamington OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.