

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP are looking to speak with the driver of a pickup truck seen travelling in the wrong direction on the 401 on July 26th.

The white Chevy Silverado was seen going the wrong way between Harwich Road and Mull Road in Chatham.

Police are hoping anyone who witnessed the pickup in the area will come forward to assist in the investigation.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.