OPP locate driver of SUV after releasing photo
Suspect vehicle that allegedly struck a pedestrian on Dec. 6, 2016 in Windsor Ont. (Supplied)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 2:31PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 4:00PM EST
Essex OPP have located the driver of a black SUV wanted in connection with a crash.
Police released a photo of the vehicle on Thursday.
Authorities believe the vehicle struck a 44-year-old man who earlier fell off the Lambton Street overpass onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Windsor on the evening of Dec. 6.
While no foul play is suspected, police are continuing to investigate.
