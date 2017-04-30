Featured
OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 3
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 10:18AM EDT
OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Lakeshore.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a black Jeep was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it lost control and rolled over.
A male passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
