OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Lakeshore.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a black Jeep was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it lost control and rolled over.

A male passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.