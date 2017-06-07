Featured
OPP investigating after poison-filled pepperoni stick found on lawn
OPP say this pepperoni stick was hollowed out and filled with poison before ending up on the lawn of a home in Boston, Ont.
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 2:53PM EDT
Police are investigating after a hollowed-out piece of meat containing poison was left on a lawn south of Brantford.
The discovery was reported Wednesday morning from the owners of a home in the community of Boston.
According to Norfolk County OPP, the homeowners’ dog noticed the pepperoni stick in the grass Monday afternoon and picked it up.
“Upon closer examination, it appeared that meat stick was stuffed with poison,” police said in a news release.
The dog did not consume the meat or the poison.
Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the incident.
