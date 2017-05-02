

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating the death of a police officer at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.

Police say Const. Stephane Bilodeau passed away Monday in Lakeshore. He was a member of the Essex County OPP with 10 years of service.

Officers responded to the Tremblay Beach area, east of Stoney Point, at 8:30 p.m. on Monday to check on the well-being of an individual.

OPP arrived on scene shortly before 9 p.m. and found the body of a deceased man. Foul play is not suspected.

OPP said in a statement they are "saddened by the loss of our colleague and thoughts and prayers are with Const. Bilodeau's family, friends and colleagues."

Neighbours in the Tremblay Beach area say they too are shocked and saddened by the news.

"We counted there were 25 police cruisers here, there was the command centre,” says resident Steve Peltier. “There were some ATVs and the ATVs were going in and out of the conservation area.”

The OPP West Region Criminal Investigation Unit and Essex County Crime Unit continue to investigate the circumstances in concert with the Coroner's Office.