Featured
OPP investigating after officer dies at Tremblay Beach
Essex County OPP are investigating the death of an officer at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 4:12PM EDT
Essex County OPP are investigating the death of a police officer at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.
Police say Const. Stephane Bilodeau passed away Monday in Lakeshore. He was a member of the Essex County OPP with 10 years of service.
Officers responded to the Tremblay Beach area, east of Stoney Point, at 8:30 p.m. on Monday to check on the well-being of an individual.
OPP arrived on scene shortly before 9 p.m. and found the body of a deceased man. Foul play is not suspected.
OPP said in a statement they are "saddened by the loss of our colleague and thoughts and prayers are with Const. Bilodeau's family, friends and colleagues."
Neighbours in the Tremblay Beach area say they too are shocked and saddened by the news.
"We counted there were 25 police cruisers here, there was the command centre,” says resident Steve Peltier. “There were some ATVs and the ATVs were going in and out of the conservation area.”
The OPP West Region Criminal Investigation Unit and Essex County Crime Unit continue to investigate the circumstances in concert with the Coroner's Office.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Tecumseh Road homicide victim died of blunt force trauma: police
- Warning to parents after Roseville student reportedly ‘accosted’
- Rain, flooding possible for parts of Windsor-Essex
- Report says 42% of Windsor households treat drinking water
- Windsor police release more details about Tecumseh Road homicide