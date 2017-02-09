

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating after iPads were stolen from Leamington District Memorial Hospital waiting lounge.

Hospital foundation officials say a suspect came into the hospital through the main entrance lobby and nabbed the iPads from the lounge.

It is believed this individual came prepared with tools and was able to break into the security cases and make off with the iPads.

Police were notified and the suspect was can be seen on video.

The iPads were installed over a year ago during lobby renovations. They were each used countless hours a day by visitors, children, and patients to pass time while visiting the hospital.

“We are extremely disappointed that one person has decided to take something for themselves that brought joy and entertainment to many members of our community,” the foundation said in a statement.

They are asking anyone if they see iPads for sale online on Kijiji, Buy & Sell, etc. and are suspicious or recognize the suspect please contact Leamington OPP or Crime Stoppers.