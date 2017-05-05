Featured
OPP investigate pharmacy robbery in Tecumseh
OPP in Leamington are investigating a machete attack in the town's east side on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 5:57AM EDT
A pharmacy on Tecumseh Road near Banwell Road was the scene of a robbery investigation Thursday evening.
Provincial police were seen at the IDA Pharmacy following the robbery, keeping anyone from going inside the location.
Police have released little information regarding suspects or what was stolen.
No injuries have been reported and anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.
