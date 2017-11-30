

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have identified a 52-year-old Windsor woman who has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Kingsville.

The three-vehicle crash took place around 6 a.m. on Nov. 3 on County Road 18. Two vehicles travelling eastbound on County Road 18 struck the tractor trailer unit, which was going into a commercial property.

Police say Sameera Nona, 52, a passenger in a Dodge minivan died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Seven others involved in the collision were injured.

The tractor trailer driver, Harpreet Singh, 28, of Lasalle, Quebec is charged with careless driving and will appear in a Windsor court on Dec. 18, 2017.