Featured
OPP identify man accused of attempted murder in Leamington
A long line of evidence markers snake down Plumbrook Drive in Leamington where Police investigated a reported machete attack on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 11:10AM EDT
Essex County OPP have identified a man charged with attempted murder related to an alleged machete attack in Leamington.
Nathan Horatio Mitchell, 32, of Leamington, appeared in a Windsor court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody.
Police have not released the victim’s name, but friends have identified him as 42-year-old Leford Bailey.
The incident around 3 a.m. Sunday had a portion of Plumbrook Drive closed for several hours.
A resident told CTV News that a machete was involved, and that residents living near the crime scene were advised by police to stay in their homes.
At this point, OPP have not identified the type of weapon used in the attack to the media.
The investigation is continuing and the OPP ask that any person with information regarding this incident or the person(s) involved should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor police hand out 201 tickets during weekend traffic blitz
- OPP identify man accused of attempted murder in Leamington
- Ontario's auto insurance system 'one of the least effective' in Canada: report
- Amherstburg woman crowned Miss Eco International 2017 in Egypt
- Windsor police reveal 150th anniversary cruiser