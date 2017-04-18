

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have identified a man charged with attempted murder related to an alleged machete attack in Leamington.

Nathan Horatio Mitchell, 32, of Leamington, appeared in a Windsor court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but friends have identified him as 42-year-old Leford Bailey.

The incident around 3 a.m. Sunday had a portion of Plumbrook Drive closed for several hours.

A resident told CTV News that a machete was involved, and that residents living near the crime scene were advised by police to stay in their homes.

At this point, OPP have not identified the type of weapon used in the attack to the media.

The investigation is continuing and the OPP ask that any person with information regarding this incident or the person(s) involved should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.