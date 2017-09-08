OPP identify 52-year-old Tilbury motorcyclist killed in crash
Essex OPP are investigating after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near Tilbury. (Photo from the OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 10:56AM EDT
Essex County OPP have released the name of the driver of the motorcycle killed in a collision on Morris Road near Tilbury.
Todd Hillman, 52 of Tilbury, died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Ford Sport Utility Vehicle shortly after noon on Thursday.
Morris Road was closed for several hours as police completed the investigation.
Charges are not anticipated.