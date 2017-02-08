

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have released the name of a 19-year-old Windsor woman killed in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Cabana Road on Tuesday.

Nicole Vetor was the lone occupant of an SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, say OPP.

Officers responded at about 4 p.m. yesterday to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of its link to the newly constructed Herb Gray Parkway in Windsor.

Three tractor trailer units and a white Oldsmobile SUV were involved in the crash occurring in tunnel # 5, which closed the lanes of the highway for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators completed the investigation.

The investigation revealed that a white Volvo tractor trailer travelling westbound struck the SUV which was stopped on the highway in traffic.

The two other involved tractor trailers were struck as a result of the initial impact between the Volvo and the SUV.

One of the tractor trailer drivers was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.