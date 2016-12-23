

Some festive cheer from OPP as officers handed out Tim Horton gift cards.

The cards were given from officers on the RIDE check point on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh to drivers who had not been drinking and were wearing seatbelts.

The “Positive Ticketing Program” and variations of this program have been established across Canada in communities such as Richmond, Kelowna, Grand Prairie, Toronto and Caledon.

"Positive Tickets" are an avenue or tool that can be utilized by police to initiate relationships between youth, community members and local businesses.

“It’s nice to be able to get a smile from a driver at a R.I.D.E initiative. The OPP is committed to keeping our communities safe and drinking and driving prevention is an integral part of that commitment," says Const. Karen Sinnaeve.

The gift cards were made possible through donations raised annually by OPP members to provide Christmas gifts for four families in need in Tecumseh.

The OPP COPPs For Charity committee also purchased 30 sleeping bags to be donated to the Street Help Organization of Windsor.