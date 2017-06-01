Featured
OPP find body of missing Lakeshore man
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 9:37AM EDT
Essex County OPP say they found the body of a missing Lakeshore man.
Joseph Chauvin, 58, was last seen at his home on Wednesday around approximately 9:00 a.m.
Police say his body was found Thursday night. Foul play is not suspected.
Call Lakeshore OPP detachment at 519-728-1810 if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.