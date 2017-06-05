

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have found the body of a missing canoeist who drowned after his canoe capsized in Lake Erie.

Police say they found the body around1:30 p.m. on June 1. This concluded an extensive five-day search.

The body of Juan Carlos Alfaro, 25, of Kingsville, was located by OPP helicopter on in Lake Erie near Essex County Road 31 in Kingsville.

Police say the investigation is now complete.