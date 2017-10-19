

Provincial police are expanding a program that started as a pilot project in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP are celebrating the official provincial launch of Project Safe Trade Thursday.

This was one of two official launches of the new program that took place, the other occurring at the Bracebridge OPP detachment.

The pilot project began in Tecumseh in April of 2016 and is now expanding to other OPP detachment areas.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara and other delegates attended the ceremony.

The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a 'community safe zone' at an OPP detachment parking lot, or other "safe" location to create a site in which to facilitate online property transactions.

Police say creating a "community safe zone" is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.

A number of OPP detachments are inviting members of the public to use their OPP detachment parking lots to facilitate transactions at or with designated parking spaces.

For more information visit www.opp.ca and search Project Safe Trade.