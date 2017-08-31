

The Canadian Press





The provincial police force will be conducting a distracted driving campaign over Labour Day weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say distracted driving causes more collisions than speeding and alcohol- and drug-related collisions combined.

The OPP say there have been 6,360 collisions on roads it patrols since Jan. 1 compared with 4,700 collisions due to speeding and more than 1,100 crashes due to a driver drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

They say 47 people have died this year because of an inattentive driver, which is an increase from the 39 who died at the same time last year.