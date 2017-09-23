OPP charge three following raid in Tecumseh
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 11:55AM EDT
Essex OPP say they recovered stolen goods from a property in Tecumseh.
Police raided a property on Manning Road on Friday and arrested three people.
Two females and one male are facing charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking stolen property and possession for the purpose of trafficking.