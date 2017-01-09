Featured
OPP charge Lakeshore senior following fatal crash
Debris is left on the road after a crash at Naylor and South Middle side roads in Essex, Ont., on Monday, July 18, 2016. (Courtesy OPP)
Essex County OPP responded to the crash which claimed the life of a Lakeshore man on Essex County Road 23 and South Middle Road last summer.
Lakeshore Fire Service and Essex Windsor EMS also attended the crash on July 18, 2016.
Authorities say a Chevrolet minivan and Mercedes Sport Utility Vehicle collided at the intersection.
The driver of the minivan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes was rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injuries but has since been released.
A 70-year-old Lakeshore woman has been charged with disobeying a stop sign – failing to stop.
