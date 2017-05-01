

Essex County OPP have identified the passenger who died after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Lakeshore.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police say a black Jeep was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 near Manning Road, when it lost control and rolled over.

Ronald Martin, 59, of Kingsville died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Jay Richards, 45, of Windsor, received minor injuries as a result of the collision has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 Milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Richards will appear in a Windsor, Ontario court on June 1, 2017 to answer to the charges.