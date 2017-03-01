

CTV Windsor





Opiates and adolescents were the focus of a community meeting at the Vollmer Centre.

Natalie Westfall of the Erie St.Clair CCAC, says there is a growing trend in use of opioids among youth, mainly in high school-aged teens.

“We really want parents and care givers and people to know that if this is going on in your home you're not alone,” says Westfall.

The mental health and addictions nurse says one of the main reasons for the growing trend is easy access.

Organizers are hoping to increase awareness and share information about the issue of opioid abuse among teens in Windsor and Essex County.

They say it's crucial for the community to come together and start a conversation on prevention or treatment.

One former user spoke about his addiction to opiates.

“Education is key and I think that every solution starts with knowing the problem and if you learn the basis of the problem than you're better equipped to handle,” says former opioid addict Matthew Kelly.