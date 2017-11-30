Opening postponed for new School of Creative Arts
The former site of Tunnel Bar-B-Q is now a University of Windsor building in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 4:57PM EST
The University of Windsor is postponing the official opening of the new School of Creative Arts in the former Armouries building downtown.
Initially planned for Friday, Dec. 1, the opening has been moved to the new year.
The university says all spaces in the new buildings -- including the music performance hall -- need a full cleaning.
Programs at the new buildings will begin in January.
The university says it regrets the unexpected delay.