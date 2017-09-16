

Gord Bacon , CTV Windsor





Open Streets Windsor is back with a new format Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Roadways will be closed from Sandwich Town to Ford City as part of an event that has taken place in hundreds of city's across North America.

"The route will be very similar to last year starting in Sandwich Town, going up approximately 8km all the way through the city down University Ave. up

Aylmer Ave. to Wyandotte St. E. into Ford City, and up Drouillard Rd.," says Chantler.

Open Streets 2017 is part of the Ontario 150 celebration, and program director Michael Chantler says nine "activity-hubs" spread throughout the the route will have something for everybody.

"A BMX [Bicycle Motocross] stunt display to a cultural performance, to a stand alone piano that you can help yourself to and tickle the ivories, to a squash court where you can learn the finer aspects of playing squash," he says. "We've got some fitness competitions going on in Walkerville, and a rib cook-off in Ford City, so there's a little bit of everything along the way."

He told AM800 News, the public asked for a full day event, it was previously two-half days.

"Kind of an exciting change from last year, we had two events that were a half day last year," he says. "This years event is a full day, from 10am to 5pm. That was the result of everyone asking that we do it a little longer."

He says vehicles will be able to cross the event route at 11 different intersections throughout the day.

• Huron Church Road at University Avenue West

• Crawford Avenue at University Avenue West

• Bruce Avenue at University Avenue West

• Victoria Avenue at University Avenue West

• Pelissier Street at University Avenue West

• McDougall Street at University Avenue East

• Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East

• Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

• Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

• Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East

• Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East