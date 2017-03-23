Featured
Ontario to spend $19M on greenhouse competitiveness initiative
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 3:19PM EDT
The province is investing in greenhouses.
Jeff Leal, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, announced a pledge to spend $19 million through the greenhouse competitiveness and innovation initiative.
The money can be used to help growers reduce production costs and increase productivity and improve quality of the produce they grow.
Ninety per cent of Ontario's greenhouses are in Essex County.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.