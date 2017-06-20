Featured
Ontario pharmacies to implement mandatory reporting of medication errors
A person pours pills into their hand.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:54PM EDT
Ontario pharmacies will soon have to report medication errors to an independent third party.
The council of the Ontario College of Pharmacists has voted unanimously to approve a standardized quality assurance program for all pharmacies in the province.
The college says the program will capture both errors that reach the patient and near misses that are caught beforehand.
It says the program will be implemented in the fall and hopes to have 100 pharmacies signed up by the end of the year.
The move comes after an eight-year-old Ontario boy died last March after what his mother called a careless mistake at the pharmacy where she was allegedly given the wrong medication for his sleeping disorder.
Nova Scotia is currently the only province that requires mandatory reporting of medication errors by pharmacists to an independent body.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from Windsor
- Police investigating after minivan torched in west end
- Ontario pharmacies to implement mandatory reporting of medication errors
- Ontario employers say it’s challenging to find qualified talent: report
- Bus and SUV collide in Amherstburg; no students on bus
- Tom Bain becomes chair of WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation