The Windsor-Tecumseh riding has a new candidate for the Ontario PC party.

The party announced Mohammad Latif will run in the next provincial election in 2018.

His online bio says he was born and raised in Pakistan and he led his family company there for over a decade.

Mohammad moved to Windsor in the mid-90s and ran a textile business until 2001.

His website says “due to family and career reasons he moved to the Greater Toronto Area in 2001, but has maintained ties to the Windsor community through family and friends.”

MPP Percy Hatfield has already been acclaimed as the NDP candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh.

The former Windsor city councillor was first elected to the Ontario legislature during a by-election in August of 2013.

The next provincial election is June 7, 2018.