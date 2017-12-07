

Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown talked about his support to the new mega hospital project and the five pillars of his PC Party platform for next year during a stop in Windsor.

Brown spoke to a full house at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber's annual general meeting on Thursday.

“We need to have quality healthcare,” says Brown. “I think this is a long time in the works, and I think this is a long time overdue and it would have the equivocal support from the PC party."

Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, says PC support “would be icing on the cake.

“In terms of comfort that we have parties support in healthcare in the region," says Kaffer.

Brown also touched on reducing taxes, hydro relief, better childcare and improving mental healthcare.