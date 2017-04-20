

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's ombudsman will release a special report on inmate segregation today.

In December, Paul Dube announced an investigation into how the province tracks and reviews the placement of inmates in solitary confinement.

He said the investigation had been sparked by hundreds of complaints.

Dube has previously called for various reforms to the use of segregation.

They include an end to indefinite solitary confinement.

The Correctional Services Ministry has also been reviewing prisoner isolation.