Ontario Human Rights Tribunal orders Essex company to pay former employee $20K
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 4:13PM EST
An Essex company has been ordered to pay $20,000 by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal to a former employee.
Essex weld solutions hired a Tunisian man in June 2014.
Ben Saad was injured later that year and his employment was terminated in February 2015.
He then launched a complaint with the tribunal alleging he was let go because of his race and his disability.
A decision was issued last month.
While the adjudicator didn't believe there was any racial discrimination - he did agree a disability was the cause.
The tribunal ordered the payment along with retroactive interest from the date of termination.
