An Essex company has been ordered to pay $20,000 by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal to a former employee.

Essex weld solutions hired a Tunisian man in June 2014.

Ben Saad was injured later that year and his employment was terminated in February 2015.

He then launched a complaint with the tribunal alleging he was let go because of his race and his disability.

A decision was issued last month.

While the adjudicator didn't believe there was any racial discrimination - he did agree a disability was the cause.

The tribunal ordered the payment along with retroactive interest from the date of termination.